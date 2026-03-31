Iranian Drone Strike Hits Kuwaiti Oil Tanker at Dubai Port, Sparks Fire

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A fully loaded Kuwaiti oil tanker was struck by an Iranian drone while anchored at Dubai port on 31 March 2026. The attack caused damage to the vessel’s hull and ignited a fire onboard. Emergency response teams acted promptly to extinguish the blaze. No casualties were reported, but concerns were raised about a potential oil spill in the surrounding waters. The incident occurred amid heightened tensions in the region due to ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.
According to The Guardian, the Kuwaiti tanker Al Salmi was directly targeted by an Iranian drone, resulting in significant damage to the vessel. The fire was brought under control within hours, and authorities confirmed that there were no injuries among the crew. The attack is part of a series of strikes on merchant vessels in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz since the escalation of hostilities in the region.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) expressed concern about a possible oil spill resulting from the attack. Emergency and firefighting teams were mobilised immediately to contain the situation and assess the extent of the damage. The tanker had recently crossed the Strait of Hormuz and was anchored in Dubai at the time of the incident.
As highlighted by The Hindu, the Kuwaiti state news agency KUNA reported that the Al Salmi was fully loaded with crude oil when it was attacked. The corporation warned of the risk of an oil spill in the surrounding waters, and an assessment of the damage was underway. Kuwait’s military also stated that its air defences were responding to hostile missile and drone attacks on the same day.
"Emergency response and firefighting teams were immediately mobilized and are currently working to contain and control the situation in close coordination with the relevant authorities," Kuwait Petroleum Corporation was quoted as saying.
As noted in an article by The News Minute, the attack on the Kuwaiti tanker coincided with a US strike on a nuclear site in Isfahan, Iran. The escalation has contributed to rising global oil prices and increased volatility in energy markets. Iranian officials stated that their operations were aimed at enemy aggressors, but the attack on the civilian tanker has drawn criticism from Gulf Arab states.
Live updates indicated that the fire on the Al Salmi was extinguished and Dubai authorities clarified there was no immediate oil spill. However, monitoring and assessment efforts continued as global oil prices surged above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2022, reflecting the broader impact of the conflict on energy supplies.
Further coverage revealed that the attack has heightened anxiety among expatriates and residents in Dubai, who have faced disruptions and safety concerns since the onset of the conflict. The incident has also drawn attention to the vulnerability of critical infrastructure and the broader implications for regional stability.
"It’s not meant to be happening here," an Australian influencer in Dubai remarked, reflecting the shock among residents as missiles sounded in the background.
Analysis showed that the attack on the tanker occurred amid increased scrutiny of financial markets and defence investments linked to the ongoing conflict. The broader regional escalation has prompted governments and corporations to review their security protocols and contingency plans.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.