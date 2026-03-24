Mohammad Zolghadr Appointed Iran’s New Security Chief After Ali Larijani's Death

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Iran has appointed Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr as the new secretary of its Supreme National Security Council, following the death of Ali Larijani in an Israeli airstrike. Zolghadr, a former commander in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, previously served as secretary of Iran’s Expediency Council. The appointment comes amid heightened regional tensions and ongoing military operations involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.
According to The Indian Express, Iranian state television identified Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr as the successor to Ali Larijani, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike more than a week ago. Zolghadr’s background includes a high-ranking position in the Revolutionary Guard and significant experience in Iran’s security and political institutions.
As reported by Deccan Herald, the announcement of Zolghadr’s appointment was made by the Iranian president’s deputy of communications. The change in leadership follows a period of intense conflict, with Iran’s armed forces vowing to continue fighting “until complete victory” in the ongoing war with the United States and Israel.
Further details emerged regarding the broader context of the appointment, as Iran’s officials have denied direct negotiations with the United States despite claims from US President Donald Trump about ongoing talks. The Iranian Parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee has urged caution, emphasizing the need for vigilance amid external pressures and ongoing hostilities.
Expert analysis provided by former Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa suggests that Iran’s recent military actions, including drone and missile strikes, are primarily of propaganda value rather than yielding significant military gains. He noted, “What Iran is achieving is only of propaganda value. They can claim for propaganda value that, though the Americans and Israelis are claiming that their air defences have been destroyed, they have still managed to hit one stealth aircraft.”
Diplomatic efforts have been ongoing to de-escalate the conflict, with Pakistan’s army chief reportedly attempting to broker negotiations between the United States and Iran. However, Iranian officials have publicly dismissed reports of direct talks, maintaining a stance of skepticism toward US intentions.
Recent developments in the region include continued missile and drone attacks, with the United Arab Emirates reporting the interception of multiple projectiles launched from Iran. The ongoing hostilities have resulted in casualties among both military personnel and civilians, further complicating the security landscape in which Zolghadr assumes his new role.
“Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr was appointed as the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, replacing Ali Larijani who was killed in a strike last week,” the Iranian president’s deputy of communications stated.
International observers have noted that the appointment of Zolghadr comes at a time when Iran faces both internal and external challenges, including economic pressures and the threat of further military escalation. The leadership transition is seen as a critical move to maintain continuity in Iran’s security strategy during a volatile period.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.