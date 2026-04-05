Iran Claims It Destroyed US Planes, Helicopters During Rescue Mission in Isfahan

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Iran’s military has announced that it destroyed two US C-130 transport planes and two Black Hawk helicopters during an American rescue mission in southern Isfahan province.
The operation was reportedly aimed at recovering a missing pilot from a downed U.S. fighter jet. Iranian officials stated that the U.S. mission was completely foiled, and the aircraft were destroyed at an abandoned airport in the region. The incident marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between Iran and the United States.
According to The Hindu, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam Al-Anbiya central command, confirmed the destruction of the U.S. aircraft during the attempted rescue. The Iranian Revolutionary Guards also reported that several "enemy flying objects" were destroyed during the mission to locate the missing airman, and that the U.S. aircraft was downed in the southern region of Isfahan.
As highlighted by Financial Express, the search for the missing American pilot followed the downing of two U.S. warplanes by Iranian forces. Tehran had urged residents to assist in locating the “enemy pilot” and offered a reward. The incident occurred amid heightened tensions, with U.S. President Donald Trump issuing a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz or face further military action.
Coverage revealed that Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility for shooting down another U.S. aircraft that was searching for the missing pilot. Iranian officials described the American military’s actions as unsuccessful and warned of further surprises for the United States if hostilities continued.
As noted in an article by The Hindu, Iran’s central military command dismissed President Donald Trump’s threats as “helpless” and “unbalanced.” General Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi stated that Iran would retaliate against any escalation by targeting U.S. and Israeli infrastructure in the region. The Iranian military also claimed to have used a new air defence system to target U.S. fighter jets, asserting its intent to achieve full control over Iranian airspace.
“The so-called U.S. military rescue operation, planned as a deception and escape mission at an abandoned airport in southern Isfahan under the pretext of recovering the pilot of a downed aircraft, was completely foiled,” said Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam Al-Anbiya central command.
Further details emerged regarding the broader conflict, with U.S. President Donald Trump claiming that many Iranian military leaders were killed in a massive strike on Tehran. Trump also reiterated his ultimatum for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz, warning of severe consequences if his demands were not met.
Additional information provided context on the internal situation in Iran, where the judiciary executed two men convicted of attempting to storm a military facility during protests in January. The executions were part of a broader crackdown on unrest within the country.
Recent updates indicated that the ongoing conflict has affected global oil shipments, with Indian refiners securing crude oil from Iran despite disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. The Indian government clarified that there were no payment issues and that energy supplies remained secure.
“We have a big surprise for America and the regime. It only takes a little time,” an Iranian official warned, as quoted by state media.
Developments showed that the conflict has led to significant disruptions in the region, with Saudi Arabia rerouting oil shipments and Kuwait reporting damage to power and water plants from Iranian drone attacks. The situation remains volatile, with both military and economic consequences unfolding across West Asia.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.