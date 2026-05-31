RCB and GT Set for IPL 2026 Final Amid High Stakes and Tight Security

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will contest the Indian Premier League 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 31 May 2026. Both teams have met three times this season, with RCB winning two encounters and GT securing a victory at their home venue. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. IST, with both sides aiming for their second IPL title.
According to The Indian Express, RCB’s predicted playing XI includes Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (captain), Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, and Jacob Duffy. Gujarat Titans are expected to field Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (captain), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna.
As reported by Financial Express, the IPL final has a reserve day scheduled for 1 June 2026 in case rain disrupts play. If the match cannot be completed on the original day, officials will attempt to finish it on the reserve day. Should weather prevent any result on both days, the team finishing higher in the league stage—RCB in this case—will be declared the winner.
As highlighted by The Hindu, the final will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in multiple languages and streamed on JioHotstar in India. International viewers can access the match via Willow.tv in the U.S. and Sky Sports or NOW in the U.K. The match is not available for direct streaming on YouTube.
Security measures have been intensified in Bengaluru, with police issuing guidelines to prevent public disorder during celebrations. Public gatherings require prior permission, and activities such as bike rallies, firecracker use, and alcohol consumption in public spaces are prohibited. The Bengaluru Police Commissioner has urged fans to celebrate responsibly and warned of strict action against violations.
Leadership value is a focal point, with Shubman Gill and Rajat Patidar collectively generating over ₹70 crore in performance value this season. Gill has amassed 722 runs, providing consistency and control, while Patidar’s aggressive approach has delivered a higher strike rate and crucial middle-overs acceleration. Their contrasting captaincy styles are expected to shape the final’s outcome.
“Gill is Gujarat’s innings spine. Patidar is RCB’s acceleration switch,” the analysis noted, highlighting the strategic contrast between the two captains.
Key tactical battles are expected to influence the match as coverage revealed. Virat Kohli’s contest with Jason Holder, who has dismissed him twice this season, and Shubman Gill’s record at Ahmedabad—where he averages 53.57 with a strike rate of 165.56—are among the highlighted duels. Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s ability to dismiss Gill early could be decisive, given his success against the GT captain this season.
Pitch conditions at the Narendra Modi Stadium are expected to favour new-ball bowlers, with swing and seam likely to test top-order batters as analysis showed. The temperature is forecast to reach a maximum of 41°C, with dew potentially influencing teams to opt for chasing after winning the toss.
Individual matchups such as Virat Kohli versus Kagiso Rabada and Shubman Gill versus Bhuvneshwar Kumar are expected to be pivotal at the heart of the contest. The outcome may hinge on these battles, with both teams possessing strong bowling and batting lineups suited to the Ahmedabad conditions.
“If Patidar wins this battle, RCB’s middle order can tear the GT bowling attack. However, if Holder strikes, Gujarat can expose a fresh batter before the death overs,” the analysis concluded.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.