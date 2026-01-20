Violence In Assam's Kokrajhar After Mob Kills Man Over Cattle Theft Suspicion

Violent clashes broke out in Assam’s Kokrajhar district on 20 January 2026, resulting in the deployment of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and the suspension of internet and mobile data services across the district.

The unrest followed a fatal incident involving members of the Bodo and tribal communities, leading to heightened tensions and law enforcement measures to prevent further escalation. Voice calls and fixed-line broadband services remained operational during the suspension period.