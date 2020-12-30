International Flights To Remain Suspended Till 31 Jan 2021: DGCA

Centre on Wednesday, 30 December, extended the suspension of scheduled commercial international flight operations to and from India till 31 January.
"This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation)," an official statement said on Wednesday.
"However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case to case basis," it added.
Passenger air services were suspended on 25 March due to the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of COVID-19.
Domestic flight services, however, resumed from 25 May.
