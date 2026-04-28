Indonesia Train Collision Leaves 14 Dead, Dozens Injured; Rescue Efforts Ongoing

A collision between a long-distance train and a commuter train occurred late on 27 April 2026 in Bekasi, just outside Jakarta, Indonesia. The incident resulted in 14 fatalities and at least 84 injuries, according to official statements. Rescue operations continued into the following day as emergency personnel worked to extricate survivors trapped in the wreckage. The crash caused significant damage to several train carriages, and authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.