World Athletics U20 C'ships: Amit Khatri Wins silver Medal in 10,000m Race Walk

Indian race walker Amit Khatri won silver in the men's 10,000m race walk event at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi, on Saturday.

Khatri won the silver medal with a timing of 42:17.94. He was in the lead for a good part of the race walk before being overtaken by Kenya's Heristone Wanyonyi in the last two laps.

Eventually, Wanyonyi won the gold medal with a timing of 42:10.84. Spain's Paul McGrath clinched the bronze medal with a timing of 42:31.11.

"As it's a high altitude, so breathing problem for me. It was my first international competition and won silver for India. I'm happy with silver at least I could fulfil the hopes of India," Amit was quoted as saying by Athletics Federation of India (AFI) after the medal.