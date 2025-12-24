Indian National Himanshi Khurana Killed In Toronto, Partner on the Run

A 30-year-old Indian national, Himanshi Khurana, was found dead inside a residence in Toronto, Canada, on 20 December 2025. Toronto Police classified the death as a homicide and have identified Abdul Ghafoori, 32, as the primary suspect. Authorities have issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest on a charge of first-degree murder.

The Indian consulate in Toronto has confirmed Khurana’s identity and is providing assistance to her family.