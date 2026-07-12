India Condemns Attack on Vessel off Oman Coast; 10 Indians Rescued, One Missing

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An Indian commercial vessel was attacked off the coast of Oman, resulting in significant damage to the ship and the crew abandoning the vessel. The incident occurred approximately 17 kilometres east of Oman, with at least one crew member reported missing. The attack took place amid heightened tensions in the region, following a series of military strikes and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian authorities.
According to Hindustan Times, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency confirmed that the crew of the damaged vessel abandoned ship and were rescued by lifeboat. The US Central Command stated that the vessel sustained serious damage, rendering it unable to continue its voyage, and that one civilian crew member remains unaccounted for.
As reported by The Hindu, the United States attributed the attack to Iranian forces. The incident led to a series of retaliatory US airstrikes targeting approximately 140 Iranian military sites, including missile and drone facilities, naval assets, and communication networks. The escalation has further destabilised the region and raised concerns about the safety of commercial shipping lanes.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, stating that no vessels would be permitted to transit the waterway until foreign interference ceased. Financial Express highlighted that the IRGC fired warning shots at a vessel attempting to cross the strait via unauthorised routes, which was followed by the closure announcement. The IRGC warned of severe responses to any further US retaliation.
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a warning to Iran, stating that the US would continue to degrade Iran’s ability to threaten civilian mariners and commercial ships. The US demanded that Iran guarantee safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz and refrain from attacks on civilian shipping. Further details indicated that the Trump administration had intensified its rhetoric, with President Donald Trump warning of a forceful response to any threats.
"UKMTO has been informed by military authorities and the CSO of the vessel that the crew have abandoned the vessel and are currently embarked in a lifeboat," the agency stated regarding the incident off Oman.
Efforts to mediate the crisis included meetings between Iranian and Omani officials in Muscat, where proposals were discussed to manage shipping traffic through separate corridors in the Strait of Hormuz. Analysis showed that the Southern Corridor would allow free navigation through Omani waters, while the Northern Corridor would require prior Iranian approval.
Shipping activity in the Strait of Hormuz has slowed considerably, with tanker traffic dropping from an average of 33 vessels per day to 13, as ships either followed Iran-controlled routes or switched off transponders to avoid detection. The strait remains a critical passage for global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, accounting for about 20% of the world’s supply as details emerged.
"No vessel or naval craft will be allowed to pass," the IRGC stated, underscoring the seriousness of the closure and its impact on international shipping.
Regional governments, including the United Arab Emirates, activated air defence systems in response to missile threats, while diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation continued. Coverage revealed that the situation in key Iranian port cities remained calm, but the risk to vessels in the region persists as negotiations are ongoing.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.