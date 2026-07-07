Indian-Origin Businessman Posed as CIA Agent To Secure Indonesia Defence Deal

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An Indian-origin businessman has been accused of falsely presenting himself as a Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) operative to Indonesian officials in order to facilitate multibillion-dollar defence deals. The individual, identified as Gaurav Srivastava, reportedly established close ties with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto during Subianto’s tenure as defence minister, with the relationship continuing after Subianto assumed the presidency. The allegations are based on civil lawsuits and investigative findings.
According to The Indian Express, Srivastava adopted the nickname “Mr G” and claimed to be a CIA agent to gain credibility with senior Indonesian officials. The Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) investigation cited in the report indicates that Srivastava used this purported identity to secure access to high-level government discussions and to influence defence procurement processes.
Legal documents referenced in the OCCRP investigation reveal that Niels Troost, a former business partner of Srivastava, filed lawsuits in California and New York. Troost alleges that Srivastava was given a 50% stake in his company and subsequently leveraged this position to accompany Prabowo Subianto to meetings in Washington and Jakarta in 2020. These meetings reportedly involved discussions on major military acquisitions, including fighter jets and other equipment, with Srivastava allegedly asserting in recorded calls that he worked for the CIA.
Further details from the investigation indicate that Srivastava claimed responsibility for identifying the perpetrators of the 2002 Bali bombings and for assisting in the removal of Prabowo Subianto from a United States immigration blacklist. These assertions were reportedly used to bolster his standing among Indonesian officials and to facilitate his involvement in defence negotiations.
“Sources cited in the OCCRP investigation say Srivastava went by the self-given nickname ‘Mr G’ and positioned himself as a CIA operative to build credibility with Indonesian officials,” the report stated.
Between 2020 and 2022, Srivastava is said to have obtained three Letters of Intent from Indonesia for potential purchases of fighter jets and military equipment, followed by additional agreements in subsequent years. Four companies linked to Srivastava reportedly signed five preliminary agreements with Indonesia’s Ministry of Defence and a state-owned defence enterprise. The proposed deals included 36 F-15 fighter jets, UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, C-130 transport aircraft, and a military command-and-control centre.
Analysis showed that the companies associated with Srivastava were shell entities with no prior record in defence procurement. When the United States Defense Security Cooperation Agency officially announced the F-15 sale to Indonesia in 2022, none of Srivastava’s companies were listed as parties to the deal, raising questions about the extent of his actual involvement versus his claimed influence.
Reporting indicated that the US government formally approved the sale of 36 F-15 jets and related equipment to Indonesia in 2022, with the deal valued at up to $13.9 billion. However, the absence of Srivastava’s companies from official documentation suggests a discrepancy between his representations and the documented transaction.
“Notably, when the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency publicly announced the F-15 sale, none of Srivastava’s companies appeared as parties to that official deal—a discrepancy that raises questions about the extent of his actual role versus his claimed influence,” the investigation found.
Attribution at the end confirms that the OCCRP’s findings are based on legal filings and interviews with individuals familiar with the matter. No official comment from Indonesian or US authorities regarding Srivastava’s alleged activities has been reported as of 7 July 2026.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.