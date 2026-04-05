Eighth India-Flagged LPG Tanker Crosses Strait of Hormuz Amid West Asia War

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Indian-flagged LPG tanker Green Asha is currently transiting the Strait of Hormuz, making it the eighth India-flagged vessel to cross the strategic waterway since the escalation of conflict in West Asia. The vessel, carrying approximately 20,000 tonnes of LPG, is navigating through Iranian waters, following a route coordinated with Iranian authorities. This movement comes as the Strait remains a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies, with India heavily reliant on imports passing through this corridor.
According to The Indian Express, Green Asha is a mid-sized gas carrier owned by MOL India and is currently sailing between Iran’s Larak, Qeshm, and Hormuz islands. The vessel is broadcasting its Indian identity and crew, a practice that has become standard for Indian ships crossing the Strait in coordination with Iranian authorities, who are closely regulating vessel movements in the region.
As reported by Financial Express, the ongoing conflict has led to significant disruptions in maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has stated that the waterway will remain closed to vessels linked to the United States, Israel, and their allies, but has allowed ships from countries considered non-hostile, including India, to transit in coordination with Iranian authorities.
As highlighted by Scroll, the effective blockade of the Strait by Iran has triggered a global energy crisis, as about 20% of the world’s petroleum supply passes through this narrow waterway. The Indian government has been actively facilitating the safe passage of its vessels and citizens, with more than 1,150 Indian nationals evacuated from Iran through land routes since the conflict began on 28 February 2026.
India’s diplomatic engagement with Iran has been instrumental in ensuring the continued movement of Indian-flagged ships. Statements from Iranian officials have reaffirmed the safety of Indian interests in the Strait, with assurances that Indian vessels and crew are “in safe hands.” The passage of Green Sanvi, another Indian LPG carrier, was also highlighted as a testament to the resilience of India-Iran maritime cooperation.
“India, & Gujarat in particular, hold a cherished place in our shared history; having graciously welcomed those from our land centuries ago. Building on this enduring civilizational bond, we remain committed to further strengthening the ties of friendship & cooperation,” the Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai stated.
Recent data indicates that after Green Asha’s transit, there will be 16 India-flagged vessels in the Persian Gulf, including LPG tankers, crude oil tankers, LNG carriers, and container ships. The majority of Indian LPG imports—about 90%—originate from West Asia, making the Strait of Hormuz vital for India’s energy security.
Diplomatic sources confirmed that India has not received Iranian crude since May 2019 due to US sanctions, but Indian refiners have recently purchased Iranian oil amid the current disruptions. The Indian government continues to monitor the situation closely, with Navy warships on standby to assist merchant vessels if required.
Further analysis shows that Indian ships are taking alternative routes through Iranian territorial waters, rather than the conventional central path, reflecting Tehran’s control over maritime traffic. These measures are part of Iran’s stated “responsible approach” to minimize risks to ships and seafarers during the ongoing conflict.
“Navigation in the Strait continues, subject to compliance with the aforementioned necessary measures and considerations arising from the wartime situation,” Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.
At the end of March, an earlier consignment of LPG reached Gujarat’s Vadinar terminal, and Indian authorities have reiterated that all Indian vessels and seafarers in the Persian Gulf remain safe. Ongoing evacuations of Indian nationals from Iran further underscore the government’s efforts to safeguard its citizens and maintain critical supply chains during the regional crisis.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.