Indian Killed In Attack On US-Owned Oil Tanker Near Iraq

An Indian crew member was killed when the US-owned crude oil tanker Safesea Vishnu, sailing under the Marshall Islands flag, was attacked near Basra, Iraq, on 11 March 2026. Fifteen other Indian crew members were evacuated to safety.
The Indian embassy in Baghdad confirmed the fatality and stated that it is in contact with Iraqi authorities and the rescued crew. The identity of the deceased has not been disclosed to protect privacy.
According to Hindustan Times, the Safesea Vishnu was attacked while anchored near Basra port. The embassy extended condolences to the family of the deceased and is providing assistance to the survivors. The vessel was operating in a region experiencing heightened tensions due to ongoing conflict.
As highlighted by The Hindu, Iraqi authorities suspended operations at all oil terminals following the attack. The director-general of the General Company for Ports of Iraq stated that the incident targeted a vessel in a ship-to-ship transfer area at Basra port. The method of attack, whether by drone or missile, was not immediately clear.
Coverage revealed that while two Indian tankers managed to transit the Strait of Hormuz safely, three other tankers were attacked by Iranian projectiles. The situation in the Persian Gulf remains precarious, with multiple vessels targeted and significant disruption to maritime traffic.
Further details indicated that Iranian explosive-laden boats attacked two fuel tankers in Iraqi waters, resulting in fires and at least one fatality. The attacks have contributed to global concerns over oil supply security and prompted emergency releases from strategic reserves.
The incident involved a "suicide" boat, as information confirmed, with the Safesea Vishnu attacked off Khor Al Zubair port inside Iraqi territorial waters. The remaining crew and personnel were rescued and taken to Basra. The company operating the vessel expressed devastation at the loss and called for enhanced safety measures for Indian seafarers.
Oil prices surged following the attacks, with market analysis showing Brent crude rising over 6% and West Texas Intermediate crude up nearly 6%. The International Energy Agency announced a coordinated release of oil reserves to stabilise prices, but analysts warned of potential long-term supply disruptions if hostilities persist.
In the broader context, official statements confirmed that two foreign oil tankers were attacked near Iraq's al-Faw port, resulting in one death and 38 rescues. Iraqi authorities described the incident as a violation of sovereignty and reserved the right to pursue legal action.
Regional instability has led to increased risks for commercial shipping, with further reporting noting that Indian nationals constitute a significant portion of global seafarers, raising concerns about their safety amid ongoing hostilities.
Calls for stronger international measures to protect maritime routes have intensified as the situation develops, with diplomatic efforts ongoing to ensure the security of crew members and vessels operating in the region.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.