Army Chief Visits Forward Posts Along LAC in Ladakh, Takes Stock

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Wednesday, 23 December, met troops deployed in harsh winter conditions at forward locations at the Line of Actual Control and reviewed the prevailing tense situation with China. General Naravane also reviewed troops preparedness at the forward location.
General Naravane reached Leh for a day visit to Fire and Fury Corps. From Leh, he went to forward locations deployed few metres away from Chinese troops at Line of Actual Control (LAC).
"He also visited Rechin La and undertook a first-hand assessment of the situation along the LAC," said a senior Indian Army officer.
This had irked the PLA which has made multiple attempts to dislodge Indian troops leading to instances of warning gunshots being fired.
General Naravane also undertook on the spot inspection of the state of habitat of troops on the forward line of defences at Rechin La.
He also visited forward base Tara and interacted with the local commanders and troops and distributed sweets and cakes to soldiers on the eve of Christmas.
India and China have been engaged in a nine-month-long standoff at the LAC. Despite several levels of dialogue, there has not been any breakthrough and the deadlock continues.
