India Withdraws Bid to Host COP33 in 2028

India has withdrawn its bid to host the 33rd Conference of the Parties (COP33) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The decision comes as the country shifts its focus to pressing regional diplomatic initiatives and ongoing large-scale infrastructure projects.

No official reason for the withdrawal has been provided by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and no new host has been announced for COP33.

While India has not issued a detailed statement on the COP33 withdrawal, further details emerged that the country’s leadership is currently prioritising stability, peace, and sustainable development over hosting large-scale international conferences at this time.