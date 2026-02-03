Markets Soar Following Announcement of India-US Trade Deal, Tariff Reduction

Indian stock markets experienced a historic rally on 3 February 2026 following the announcement of a trade agreement between India and the United States. The deal, which reduces US tariffs on Indian goods from 50% to 18%, led to a surge in both the Sensex and Nifty indices. Export-oriented sectors, particularly textiles and leather, saw significant gains. The agreement also prompted optimism among investors, with the GIFT Nifty indicating a strong gap-up opening for the session.