India Joins 130 Nations to Support UN Resolution Condemning Iran Attacks on Gulf

India, along with more than 130 countries, co-sponsored a United Nations Security Council resolution on 12 March 2026 condemning Iran’s attacks against Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations and Jordan. The resolution demanded an immediate halt to all attacks by Iran, denounced threats to close the Strait of Hormuz, and reaffirmed support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of affected states. The Security Council adopted the resolution with 13 votes in favour and two abstentions.