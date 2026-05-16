PM Modi To Hold Talks With Netherlands PM, King Today Amid 5-Nation Tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold talks with Dutch PM Rob Jetten on Saturday, 16 May. This comes after his visit to Abu Dhabi on 15 May, where India and the United Arab Emirates finalised agreements valued at $5 billion. The pacts covered defence cooperation, long-term LPG supply, strategic petroleum reserves, and shipping. Modi condemned recent attacks on the UAE and pledged India’s support, emphasising the importance of the Strait of Hormuz for global energy security. The visit marked the first leg of Modi’s multi-nation diplomatic tour.