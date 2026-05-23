India Sees Third Fuel Price Hike In Ten Days Nationwide

Petrol and diesel prices were increased for the third time in less than ten days on 23 May 2026, with petrol rising by up to 87 paise per litre and diesel by 91 paise per litre in Delhi. CNG prices in Delhi also saw a hike of ₹1 per kg. These increases follow earlier hikes on 15 May and 19 May, cumulatively raising fuel prices by nearly ₹5 per litre since mid-May. Rates vary across cities due to local taxes.