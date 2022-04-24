India Suspends Tourist Visas for Chinese Nationals: Reports

The circular said that only those passengers will be allowed in India who from within the country or are from Bhutan, Maldives and Nepal, or passengers who have a residence permit or visa/e-visa issued by India, or passengers with an overseas citizen of India (OCI) or a persons of Indian origin (PIO) card and passengers with a diplomatic passport.

This move has come after China has continued to refuse to let Indian students enter their country, despite India's appeal for over 20,000 Indian students who came to India during pandemic are unable to move back to China to resume physical classes in Chinese universities.