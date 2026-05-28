India Sends Aid To Congo Amid Ebola Outbreak, Monitors Domestic Cases

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India has dispatched emergency pharmaceutical supplies to support the response to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed receipt of the consignment in Uganda, intended for deployment in affected communities in eastern DR Congo. Meanwhile, a 36-year-old man from DR Congo who arrived in India earlier this month has been admitted to an isolation ward in Ahmedabad for Ebola testing. His blood samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune, and contact tracing is underway.
According to The Hindu, the emergency supplies sent by India include essential diagnostics, therapeutics, infection prevention and control materials, and case management support. These materials are to be used in communities affected by the Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak in DR Congo. The Africa CDC expressed gratitude for India’s continued support and commitment to health security across Africa.
As reported by The Indian Express, the DR Congo national, Amuri Lokula, arrived in Mumbai on 18 May 2026 and subsequently traveled to Silvassa, Daman, and Vadodara before being admitted to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. He exhibited symptoms consistent with viral hemorrhagic fever, including high-grade fever, chills, severe body ache, and headache. Health authorities have quarantined three individuals who had contact with him, and nine others are in home isolation in Ahmedabad as a precaution.
As highlighted by The Hindu, the Africa CDC confirmed that the Indian consignment was received by its Eastern Africa Regional Coordinating Centre in Uganda. The supplies are part of India’s broader health and development partnership with African nations, which has included the provision of medicines and vaccines during previous public health emergencies.
The Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, responsible for the current outbreak, has no approved drugs or vaccines, according to the World Health Organisation. Ebola is transmitted through direct contact with infected bodily fluids or contaminated materials. The WHO declared the outbreak in Congo and Uganda a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on 17 May 2026 as recent updates confirmed.
“Africa CDC welcomes the arrival of emergency pharmaceutical supplies generously donated by the Government and people of India to support the ongoing response to the Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak in the DRC,” the Africa CDC stated.
Contact tracing efforts in Gujarat have identified three individuals who were in close contact with the DR Congo national, all of whom have been quarantined at SVP Hospital in Ahmedabad. There are established standard operating procedures for Ebola response, including home isolation, hospital quarantine, and treatment at designated apex hospitals as health officials outlined.
More than 1,000 suspected Ebola infections and at least 220 fatalities have been reported in DR Congo, with seven confirmed cases in Uganda. The actual scale of the outbreak may be higher, according to the WHO and aid agencies as coverage revealed.
Health minister Praful Pansheriya stated, “The result has not yet come back, and there are no cases of Ebola in Gujarat.”
Screening and self-declaration protocols remain in place for passengers arriving from affected countries, including DR Congo, South Sudan, and Uganda. The Gujarat health department continues to monitor all individuals with recent travel history to these regions as ongoing monitoring indicated.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.