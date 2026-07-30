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India has formally objected to the use of the term "Pakistani Kashmir" by the New York Times in a recent headline about unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Indian embassy in the United States issued a public statement, reiterating that Jammu and Kashmir, including PoK, is an integral part of India and that Pakistan has illegally occupied these territories.
According to Hindustan Times, the embassy described the New York Times headline as "misleading and incorrect," emphasizing that there is no entity called "Pakistani Kashmir." The embassy's statement on X (formerly Twitter) asserted, "There is no Pakistani Kashmir, only Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India."
India's position on PoK has been consistent at both domestic and international forums as coverage revealed. The government has repeatedly stated at the United Nations and other platforms that Jammu and Kashmir is an inalienable part of India, and that Pakistan's presence in the region is the result of illegal occupation.
Recent unrest in PoK, including violent clashes in Mirpur, was the subject of the New York Times report that prompted the Indian embassy's response. The report cited local officials and rights groups, noting casualties and calls for independent investigations into the violence. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan urged an immediate end to the violence and an impartial probe into the deaths and injuries as details emerged.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, former Indian Ambassador Vidya Bhushan Soni commented on the unrest, attributing it to growing frustration among PoK residents over Pakistan's governance and economic challenges. Soni stated, "The worrisome factor right now is PoK because they have seen that their case is not being heard; they are totally ignored. So I feel that it's a frustration of their failure."
"Misleading and incorrect headline by @nytimes. There is no Pakistani Kashmir, only Pakistan-occupied Kashmir," the Indian embassy in the US stated on X.
India's firm stance was reiterated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who described PoK as "part of India illegally occupied by Pakistan" and asserted that there would be no talks with Islamabad other than on the issue of PoK. The government has also responded to misrepresentations of India's map at international events, with diplomats correcting inaccuracies and reaffirming India's territorial claims as reporting indicated.
Internationally, the Joint Awami Action Committee and other groups in PoK have called for independent investigations into the recent violence, urging the United Nations and human rights organizations to examine the situation. The Indian government maintains that the only issue to be resolved is the "illegal occupation" of Indian territory by Pakistan according to analysis.
"For the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, it has always been, is, and will remain an integral and inalienable part of India. This is the constitutional and legal reality that Pakistan deliberately chooses to ignore," stated India's permanent representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish.
Diplomatic interventions have also occurred at international seminars, where Indian officials have corrected maps that misrepresented Jammu and Kashmir's status. The Indian government continues to assert its position that Jammu and Kashmir, including PoK, is an integral part of the country, and objects to any terminology or representation that suggests otherwise as further coverage revealed.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.