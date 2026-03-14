India Seeks Safe Passage For 22 Vessels Near Hormuz Strait

India is actively seeking safe passage for 22 of its vessels stranded near the Strait of Hormuz following disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The situation has affected the movement of Indian-flagged ships, with several vessels carrying essential commodities such as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and crude oil. Indian authorities are engaged in high-level diplomatic discussions with Iran to secure the release and transit of these ships, which are critical for maintaining the country’s energy supply chains.