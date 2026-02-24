Government to Roll Out Free HPV Vaccine Under National Immunisation Programme

advertisement
The Government of India is set to launch a nationwide human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign targeting girls aged 9 to 14 years. The initiative aims to prevent cervical cancer, which is the second most common cancer among women in India.
The campaign will initially focus on a one-time catch-up for the specified age group and is expected to be integrated into the routine immunisation schedule in subsequent years.
According to The Indian Express, the government has opted for a single-dose regimen for the HPV vaccine, aligning with recommendations from the World Health Organisation’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation.
This approach is supported by recent studies indicating that a single dose can provide effective protection against HPV infection and cervical cancer.
As highlighted by Deccan Herald, the vaccination programme will be voluntary and free of cost, ensuring equitable access for girls across socio-economic backgrounds.
The quadrivalent HPV vaccine, which will be administered, protects against HPV types 16 and 18, responsible for most cervical cancer cases, as well as types 6 and 11.
The campaign is expected to cover approximately 8 crore girls between the ages of 9 and 14 over three years, with about 2.6 crore eligible in the first year as coverage revealed.
The vaccination will be delivered through schools and existing government vaccination points, with additional doses provided to girls turning nine in areas where the campaign has already been conducted.
"Strong global and Indian scientific evidence confirms that a single dose provides robust and durable protection when administered to girls in the recommended age group," an official source stated, as cited in the coverage.
Implementation of the drive will follow a phased approach, immunising one-third of the target group each year. In addition to the initial cohort, girls who turn nine in subsequent years will also be included according to official statements.
The government’s decision is based on evidence from studies in Sweden and England, which demonstrated that vaccination in teenage years can reduce the risk of cervical cancer by over 85 percent if taken by age 30.
In a related update, news coverage confirmed that the Union Cabinet has approved the rollout of the HPV vaccination drive as a major public health initiative. The campaign is part of broader efforts to address preventable diseases and improve women’s health outcomes nationwide.
"The launch of the nationwide HPV vaccination demonstrates the government's delivery oriented governance, where scientific evidence, policy decisions, and implementation readiness converge to produce measurable public health impact," an official source was quoted as saying.
Scientific evidence supporting the single-dose regimen was drawn from international experiences, including extended interval vaccination strategies in the UK and Quebec, Canada. These studies found similar antibody levels in recipients regardless of whether the second dose was administered after six months or after three to five years as analysis showed.
