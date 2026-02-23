India Identified As Major Contributor To Global Pesticide Toxicity: Study

India is one of four countries responsible for almost 70 percent of the world’s total applied toxicity from pesticides, according to a recent international study.

The research, which analysed data from 2013 to 2019, found that pesticide use in India has increased in both volume and toxicity, impacting biodiversity and human health.

The study assessed over 600 pesticides across 65 countries, highlighting significant collateral damage to non-target species.