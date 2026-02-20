India Joins US-Led Pax Silica Alliance for AI and Supply Chain Security

The Pax Silica declaration emphasises the importance of trustworthy AI systems and robust supply chains for long-term economic security. The agreement states, “We recognise that a reliable supply chain is indispensable to our mutual economic security. We also recognise that artificial intelligence (AI) represents a transformative force for our long-term prosperity and that trustworthy systems are essential to safeguarding our mutual security and prosperity.” Analysis showed that the coalition’s objectives include advancing technological progress and economic security for all member nations.