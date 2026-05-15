Centre Hikes Petrol, Diesel Prices By Rs 3 Per Litre Nationwide

On 15 May, India increased petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre across the country. This marks the first major revision in nearly four years, ending a prolonged freeze on fuel price adjustments.

The hike follows rising global crude oil prices and supply disruptions linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict. New rates vary by city due to local taxes, with petrol in Delhi now at Rs 97.77 per litre and in Kolkata at Rs 108.74 per litre.