India Hikes Gold, Silver Import Duties To 15% to Curb Imports and Support Rupee

The Government of India has increased the import duty on gold and silver from 6 percent to 15 percent, effective 13 May.

The move aims to curb non-essential imports, conserve foreign exchange reserves, and address the rising import bill amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

The revised duty structure includes a 10 percent basic customs duty and a 5 percent Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess, raising the effective rate to 15 percent for both metals.