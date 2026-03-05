'Fake & False': India Rejects Claims Of US Using Indian Ports In Iran War

advertisement
The Government of India on 5 March 2026 formally denied allegations that the United States Navy used Indian ports during recent military operations against Iran. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a public statement categorically rejecting these claims, which had circulated widely on social media and certain international news segments. The MEA described the reports as “fake and false,” emphasising that no Indian port facilities were made available to US forces during the conflict.
According to Hindustan Times, the MEA’s fact-check unit responded to viral claims originating from a segment aired by One America News Network (OAN), in which a retired US Army Colonel alleged that the US Navy was “falling back on India, Indian ports” due to destroyed bases in the Middle East. The MEA’s official social media alert cautioned the public against believing such “baseless and fabricated comments.”
Further details provided in coverage indicate that the controversy arose after the sinking of the Iranian warship IRIS Dena by a US submarine in the Indian Ocean. The IRIS Dena had participated in an International Fleet Review in Visakhapatnam, India, before the incident. However, Indian authorities clarified that the US military action occurred in international waters and was unrelated to any use of Indian port infrastructure.
Official statements confirmed that the IRIS Dena was returning from the Indian naval exercise when it was attacked off the coast of Sri Lanka. There was no evidence presented to support claims of US naval operations being staged from Indian territory. The MEA’s fact-check was issued promptly to counter the spread of misinformation.
Analysis showed that regional tensions have led to increased scrutiny of military logistics in South Asia, but no credible reports have emerged linking Indian ports to US operations. The Indian government’s position has been consistent in maintaining neutrality and ensuring that its territory is not used for foreign military interventions.
Clarifications were reiterated as developments unfolded, with Indian officials emphasizing the importance of factual reporting and responsible dissemination of information during periods of heightened international conflict.
