India Sets Up Control Room Amid Iran-Israel Crisis, Issues Helpline Numbers

India has established a dedicated control room within the Ministry of External Affairs to assist its citizens in West Asia and the Gulf region as the conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States intensifies. The control room operates daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and provides multiple contact numbers for Indian nationals seeking assistance or information regarding the evolving situation.
According to The Hindu, the Ministry of External Affairs has publicised the control room’s toll-free and direct lines, as well as emergency contact numbers for Indian embassies in countries including Iran, Iraq, Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and others. This initiative aims to provide timely support and information to nearly 10 million Indian citizens residing in the region.
As reported by The Indian Express, the Indian government’s priorities during the ongoing conflict include ensuring the safety of its citizens abroad, managing potential impacts on domestic oil prices, and maintaining diplomatic engagement aligned with national interests. The government’s internal assessment suggests preparations are in place for both short-term and extended conflict scenarios.
In addition to the control room, official statements indicate that India’s Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has also established a 24x7 control room to monitor energy supply and stock positions nationwide. Authorities have stated that India currently holds sufficient reserves of crude oil and fuel to address any immediate disruptions, and contingency measures are ready if the situation escalates.
Emergency contact numbers for Indian embassies in the affected region have been widely circulated following official announcements. These include direct lines for embassies in Iran, Iraq, Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, ensuring that Indian nationals have access to consular support in case of emergencies.
“The safety and well-being of Indian citizens in West Asian countries is of utmost priority. We cannot be impervious to any development that negatively affects them,” a senior government official stated, as referenced in recent coverage.
India’s diplomatic missions in the region are actively coordinating with local authorities and monitoring developments to provide updates and guidance to citizens. The government has urged Indian nationals to remain vigilant, follow advisories, and register with embassies to facilitate communication and assistance if required.
Efforts to maintain communication channels and provide real-time information have been emphasised as the situation evolves. The control room’s establishment is part of a broader strategy to address the needs of Indian citizens and mitigate risks arising from the ongoing hostilities in West Asia.
“We are closely monitoring the situation and are prepared to take phased measures, if required, to further mitigate the impact on our citizens and national interests,” an official communication noted.
Indian authorities continue to assess the conflict’s trajectory and its implications for citizens abroad as new developments emerge. The government has reiterated its commitment to the safety of its nationals and the provision of timely assistance through established channels.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.