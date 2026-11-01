10,000 Security Personnel Deployed Ahead of INDIA Bloc Anti-CEC Delhi Protest

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The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA bloc) has organised a large-scale protest at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on 1 November, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The rally is planned after a symbolic “public impeachment” of the CEC, with opposition leaders alleging electoral irregularities, mass voter deletions during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and actions favouring the ruling party.
Security arrangements included the deployment of nearly 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel, and traffic diversions were implemented across central Delhi.
According to Hindustan Times, the protest march begins at the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction and will culminate at Ramlila Maidan, where the rally was scheduled from 10am to 5pm.
The Delhi Police has planned for a crowd of 50,000, matching the venue’s capacity, while opposition parties claimed attendance could reach nearly ten laks.
The police stated that any overflow would be managed on surrounding streets, and traffic advisories were issued for the affected areas.
As reported by The Hindu, Congress leader K C Venugopal described the protest as a “stern warning” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The protest is held in response to allegations of “vote theft” and irregularities in the SIR process.
As highlighted by Deccan Herald, K C Venugopal stated that the protest aimed to demonstrate public dissatisfaction with the CEC’s conduct and to demand accountability.
He asserted, “Gyanesh will be removed from his post. Take it from us.” State Health Minister K Muraleedharan and other leaders echoed the demand for Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, citing widespread concerns over the integrity of the electoral process.
Legal context for the protest was provided in analysis, which explained that Ramlila Maidan became the primary designated protest site after Jantar Mantar was denotified in October.
The Supreme Court has recognised the right to peaceful protest but allows reasonable restrictions to maintain public order. Booking fees for protest sites and administrative permissions remain contentious issues, but the right to assemble peacefully is constitutionally protected.
“The right to vote, granted to our citizens through universal adult franchise under Article 326 of the Constitution of India, is today in grave danger,” Mallikarjun Kharge stated during the symbolic impeachment proceedings.
Further coverage revealed that the Delhi Police did not receive a formal request for permission to hold the march, but facilitated the event to ensure public safety.
The rally was permitted at Ramlila Maidan under conditions that included sharing details of invitees and maintaining communal harmony in speeches. The area was divided into zones for crowd management, and emergency protocols were established for senior leaders.
Symbolic actions by the INDIA bloc included a mock parliamentary impeachment of Gyanesh Kumar, as reporting indicated.
The resolution accused the CEC of deleting 13.3 crore votes, manipulating electoral rolls, and acting at the behest of the Prime Minister and Home Minister.
Rahul Gandhi described the exercise as a “political weapon” and claimed that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were rendered “illegal” by these alleged actions.
Additional details emerged about the symbolic impeachment, which was chaired by former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar and attended by opposition MPs, civil society representatives, and voters who alleged wrongful deletion from electoral rolls.
The motion listed six charges against the CEC, including centralising electoral rolls and excluding other Election Commissioners from decision-making.
“You cannot delete 13.3 crore votes and argue that the 2024 elections were legal,” Rahul Gandhi asserted during the proceedings.
Further analysis showed that the protest was part of a broader campaign to restore public confidence in the Election Commission and defend the right to vote.
The BJP, meanwhile, criticised the opposition’s actions as undermining constitutional institutions and described the mock impeachment as a “drama”.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.