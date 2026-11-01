10,000 Security Personnel Deployed Ahead of INDIA Bloc Anti-CEC Delhi Protest

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA bloc) has organised a large-scale protest at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on 1 November, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The rally is planned after a symbolic “public impeachment” of the CEC, with opposition leaders alleging electoral irregularities, mass voter deletions during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and actions favouring the ruling party.

Security arrangements included the deployment of nearly 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel, and traffic diversions were implemented across central Delhi.