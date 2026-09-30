INDIA Bloc Demand Pre-SIR Rolls in Future Polls, Plan 'Save Democracy' Campaign

As highlighted by Deccan Herald, Kharge described EVMs as a tool for the BJP and insisted on returning to ballot papers to restore public confidence in the electoral process. He criticised the appointment of Gyanesh Kumar as CEC, calling him a “rubber stamp,” and expressed concern over the deletion of millions of voters from the rolls. Kharge stated, “No genuine Indian citizen should be forced out of the electoral process through an opaque, arbitrary or inadequately supervised exercise.”