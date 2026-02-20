After Initial Absence, India Attends Trump's Gaza Board of Peace as Observer

advertisement
India participated as an observer at the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace, a US-led initiative focused on Gaza’s reconstruction and security. The meeting, held in Washington, included representatives from over 40 countries and the European Union. India was represented by Namgya C. Khampa, Deputy Chief of Mission in Washington, DC. India has not joined the Board as a full member and has not made any formal pledges at this stage.
According to Hindustan Times, India’s decision to attend as an observer reflects a cautious approach, with the government monitoring the positions of key partners such as France and Russia. The Board of Peace, announced by US President Donald Trump, aims to oversee the Gaza ceasefire and reconstruction, but India has not yet decided on full membership.
As reported by The Indian Express, India joined a group of countries, including Germany, Italy, Norway, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, that opted for observer status. The meeting focused on mobilising an international stabilisation force and reconstruction efforts in Gaza, with several countries making financial and troop commitments.
As highlighted by The Hindu, India’s participation was limited to observation, and no official statement was issued regarding future involvement. The Board’s structure and the role of the United Nations remain under scrutiny, with some Western nations expressing concerns about the Board potentially undermining existing international institutions.
At the meeting, US President Donald Trump announced a $10 billion US commitment to the Board, with additional pledges from Muslim-majority nations for both funding and troops. Further details indicated that Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates each promised at least $1 billion, and several countries agreed to contribute troops to a proposed international stabilisation force for Gaza.
The Board of Peace’s stated mission is to facilitate Gaza’s reconstruction, disarmament of Hamas, and long-term security arrangements. Analysis showed that the plan includes creating a new Palestinian police force and deploying an international force to secure borders, but implementation details remain unclear.
India’s observer status comes amid ongoing debate about the Board’s legitimacy and its relationship with the United Nations. Coverage revealed that some Western allies, including the UK, Canada, France, and Germany, have declined full membership, citing concerns about the Board’s potential to sideline the UN.
“The Board of Peace is perceived as a counter to the UN. Trump has previously said that the Board of Peace ‘might’ replace the UN, which he said has never lived up to its potential,” a diplomatic source was quoted as saying.
India’s official position on joining the Board remains undecided, with officials indicating that the government is closely watching developments and the stances of other major powers. Reporting indicated that India’s participation as an observer allows it to stay engaged in the process without making binding commitments.
Meanwhile, the Board’s financial pledges and proposed military deployments have drawn both support and criticism. As details emerged, questions were raised about the transparency of the Board’s operations and the long-term impact on Gaza’s governance and regional stability.
