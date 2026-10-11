Gyanesh Kumar Protest: Actor Imran Khan in Mumbai Amid Police Crackdown

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Actor Imran Khan was detained by Mumbai Police on 10 October 2026 at August Kranti Maidan, where he had joined a protest in support of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) call for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The protest was part of a wider movement against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Police cited lack of permission for the gathering, and several other activists and citizens were also detained at the venue.
According to Hindustan Times, Imran Khan attended the protest with his girlfriend Lekha Washington and cousin Zayn Marie Khan. After being detained, the group was not allowed to book a vehicle and had to walk home. Imran clarified that he was present as a citizen, not as a representative of any organisation, and questioned the restrictions on freedom of movement and expression.
As reported by The Indian Express, Mumbai Police stated that no permission had been sought for the protest at August Kranti Maidan, and that the Bombay High Court only allows protests at Azad Maidan. CJP workers, however, claimed they had emailed the police seeking permission but received no response. The crackdown drew criticism from several film industry figures, including Prakash Raj and Anurag Kashyap, who questioned the scale of police action and the restrictions imposed on protesters.
Coverage revealed that more than 400 people were detained across Mumbai, with at least 200 picked up at August Kranti Maidan. Among those detained was activist Tushar Gandhi. Police also detained members of other organisations and deployed additional personnel at key locations to prevent gatherings. The protest in Mumbai was organised to express solidarity with the CJP’s demands in Delhi.
Details from further updates confirmed that Imran Khan was detained at August Kranti Maidan, and that police action extended to other parts of the city. The detentions were part of a broader effort to prevent demonstrations in support of the CJP’s protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, where thousands were also detained.
“I am here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted. Why are people's voices being suppressed? That is why I am here,” Imran Khan stated before his detention.
Additional information from social media posts showed that Lekha Washington shared a video from inside a police vehicle, informing followers that they had been detained and were unsure of their destination. She appealed to people to track their location for safety.
Police actions in Mumbai coincided with heightened security and detentions in Delhi, where the CJP’s protest at Jantar Mantar led to the detention of several political leaders and activists. Reporting indicated that the crackdown was part of a coordinated response to prevent large-scale demonstrations in both cities.
Imran Khan’s participation in the protest and subsequent detention were widely discussed on social media, with supporters and public figures expressing concern over the restrictions imposed on peaceful assembly. The events at August Kranti Maidan were part of a larger national debate on electoral transparency and the right to protest as details emerged.
“Folks, we have been detained. We are all in a cop car. I am going to send the pin. Can you please follow that? I have no idea where we are going. Let's hope for the best,” Lekha Washington said in her video message.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.