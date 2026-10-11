Gyanesh Kumar Protest: Actor Imran Khan in Mumbai Amid Police Crackdown

As reported by The Indian Express, Mumbai Police stated that no permission had been sought for the protest at August Kranti Maidan, and that the Bombay High Court only allows protests at Azad Maidan. CJP workers, however, claimed they had emailed the police seeking permission but received no response. The crackdown drew criticism from several film industry figures, including Prakash Raj and Anurag Kashyap, who questioned the scale of police action and the restrictions imposed on protesters.