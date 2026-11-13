IAF Officer Accused Of Leaking War Plans To Pak Operative

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A Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force was arrested five months ago and charged under the Official Secrets Act for allegedly sharing classified operational information with a suspected Pakistani intelligence operative. The police chargesheet submitted to a Delhi court details that the officer disclosed war-plan documents, drone capabilities, deployment locations, movements of frontline combat aircraft, and coordinates of sensitive installations. The alleged actions are said to have compromised critical military assets and exposed operational vulnerabilities, posing a risk to national security.
According to The Indian Express, the chargesheet specifies that the officer communicated with the suspected operative via WhatsApp from 12 January to 1 April of the current year. During this period, the officer allegedly uploaded a page of a secret war plan after receiving a nude photograph from the operative and indicated willingness to provide additional pages in exchange for more such images.
The police further allege that the officer revealed the strength and organisational structure of a classified drone unit, including details of drone trials, endurance, and targeting mechanisms. The chargesheet also notes that the suspected operative sent malware applications, which could have enabled access to sensitive information stored on the officer’s devices and communications with his chain of command as coverage revealed.
In addition to the above, the officer is accused of installing specific malware or spyware on the ICT devices of five subordinates under his command, as instructed by the suspected operative. The police state that this action could have further compromised the security of the unit and its operations according to analysis.
"From the analysis of the WhatsApp PMP data, it is revealed that a total of 3,008 text messages (chats), 65 images, 65 reactions, 42 voice calls, 4 video calls, and 6 URLs were exchanged between the officer and the suspected Pakistani officer," the chargesheet states.
The chargesheet also documents that the officer disclosed information related to the deployment of fighter aircraft in Leh and details of a military exercise at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Suratgarh. The police assert that the officer’s actions included sharing locations earmarked for deployment during hostilities and the movement of combat aircraft as reporting indicated.
Further, the police allege that the suspected operative’s use of malware applications could have provided unauthorized access to sensitive data, potentially affecting not only the officer’s devices but also those of his subordinates. The investigation continues to examine the full extent of the breach and its implications for national security at the conclusion of the inquiry.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.