IAF Officer Arrested, Booked Under Secrets Act for Leaking Defence Information

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A serving Indian Air Force Wing Commander was arrested in May 2026 for allegedly leaking sensitive defence information and classified documents to a Pakistani intelligence operative. The officer, whose name has not been disclosed, was taken into custody following a complaint by Indian Air Force authorities. He was booked under the Official Secrets Act and is currently lodged in Tihar jail. The arrest followed a joint investigation by the Delhi Police special cell and central intelligence agencies.
According to Hindustan Times, the officer was allegedly honey-trapped by a woman on social media, who gained his trust through text and telephonic conversations. The woman persuaded him to share confidential documents and sensitive details related to the Indian defence system via photographs and videos. She also reportedly asked him to install an application on a colleague’s mobile phone, which may have functioned as spyware or remote access malware.
As reported by The Indian Express, the officer was arrested on the night of 31 May 2026 after the IAF’s intelligence wing provided specific information to the Delhi Police. The investigation revealed that the woman was acting on behalf of handlers based in Pakistan and that the operation was part of a larger espionage network targeting Indian defence personnel. The officer was initially taken into police custody and later sent to judicial custody.
The Delhi Police stated that a charge sheet was submitted before the competent court on 30 July 2026. The matter remains sub-judice. The officer’s activities came to light after electronic surveillance by the IAF’s intelligence wing, which then shared evidence with the Delhi Police special cell. The investigation is now focused on tracing the digital trail of communications and identifying overseas handlers involved in the espionage network as details emerged.
Police sources indicated that the officer was reportedly facing personal issues when he was approached by the woman. After gaining his trust, she requested information on the movement and deployment of military units, as well as the installation of data-stealing software on a colleague’s device. The investigation is examining whether the information shared could have compromised national security or facilitated hostile activities following reports from intelligence agencies.
“Based upon a complaint by Indian Airforce authorities, a serving airforce officer was arrested on May 30, for allegations of being honey trapped by a Pakistani Intelligence Operative. Post investigation, a charge sheet has been submitted before the competent court on July 30. The matter is sub-judice,” the Delhi Police stated.
The woman involved in the honey-trap is suspected to be part of a broader espionage network collecting intelligence related to the Indian defence system. The officer’s arrest was made public nearly 50 days after he was taken into custody, and he remains in judicial custody as the investigation continues as coverage revealed.
Authorities are now working to determine the extent of the information compromised and to identify any additional individuals involved in the espionage network. The case underscores the ongoing risks posed by targeted social engineering and digital espionage efforts against defence personnel according to officials.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.