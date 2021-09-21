I-Core Ponzi Scam: Bengal Minister Manas Ranjan Bhunia Interrogated by CBI

Sources in the agency said that Bhunia was interrogated because he was found in several functions of the group. "We would like to know whether there were any financial transactions between the group and the minister," one of the CBI officers said.



Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also served a notice to the minister in the same ponzi scam.



Like Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund companies, I-Core raised money from the public by several fraudulent schemes floated by it.



The CBI had on 13 September questioned state Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with its probe into the I-Core chit fund scam case.



The central agency had taken over the investigation of Saradha and other ponzi scam cases on the orders of the Supreme Court on 9 May 2014.