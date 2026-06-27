'Unprecedented Honour': Trump Thanks India After Hyderabad Road Named After Him

In his remarks, US Ambassador Sergio Gor highlighted Hyderabad’s “high-speed trajectory” in the India-US partnership, referencing sectors from technology to defence. He described the relationship as “strong” and “respectful,” and noted the significance of the gesture in the context of ongoing diplomatic engagement. The decision to rename the road was first announced by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in December 2025, as analysis showed it was intended to celebrate Hyderabad’s role as a global hub for technology and investment.