Human Rights Groups Move UN Over Detention Of Kashmiri Journalist Irfan Mehraj

Human rights organisations have submitted a formal complaint to the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention regarding the ongoing detention of Kashmiri journalist Irfan Mehraj. Mehraj, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency on 20 March 2023, remains in pre-trial detention in Tihar Jail. His bail application is still pending, and his trial has not commenced nearly three years after his arrest.
According to Maktoob Media, the Human Rights Foundation and the Asian Forum for Human Rights and Development (FORUM-ASIA) filed the complaint on 30 January, urging the UN body to declare Mehraj’s detention arbitrary and in violation of international law. The complaint highlights the repeated extensions of Mehraj’s pre-trial detention and the lack of progress in his legal proceedings.
Details provided indicate that Mehraj’s arrest is linked to his previous association with the Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS). Authorities have accused him of terrorism and secessionism in connection with the “NGO terror funding case,” which is part of a broader investigation into JKCCS and other Kashmiri NGOs initiated in 2020.
International observers, including the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, have criticised the investigation and the ongoing detentions. Coverage revealed that Khurram Parvez, another prominent human rights defender, remains detained under the same case. The complaint asserts that Mehraj’s detention is retaliatory, targeting his legitimate journalistic and human rights work.
“Mehraj’s case exemplifies India’s practice of ‘trial by jail.’ Dissidents are subjected to indefinite pre-trial detention, whereby the legal process itself becomes the punishment,” said Hannah Van Dijcke, Legal and Research Officer at the Human Rights Foundation.
FORUM-ASIA’s executive director, Mary Aileen Diez-Bacalso, stated that the continued detention of Mehraj and Parvez highlights a broader pattern of persecution against independent voices in Indian-administered Kashmir. Reporting indicated that the rights groups have called on the UN Working Group to investigate Mehraj’s case, declare his detention arbitrary, and urge the Indian government to release him immediately and unconditionally.
The complaint also references India’s obligations under international human rights law, emphasising the need to protect freedom of expression and the rights of journalists and human rights defenders. The rights groups argue that Mehraj’s prolonged detention without trial constitutes a serious violation of these obligations as details emerged.
The UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention has previously criticised similar cases in the region. Analysis showed that the rights groups’ submission seeks to draw international attention to the use of prolonged pre-trial detention as a punitive measure against journalists and human rights defenders in Kashmir.
