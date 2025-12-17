'Way to Go', Says Karan Johar as Homebound Enters Oscars 2026 Shortlist

As reported by The Hindu, Homebound is only the fifth Indian film to make it to the Oscars shortlist, a notable achievement considering the competition it faced from 86 films worldwide. The film's journey has been described as overwhelming by its team, with Karan Johar highlighting the pride associated with its selection.

In the international feature category, the competition includes films from various countries, such as Argentina's Belén, Brazil's The Secret Agent, and South Korea's No Other Choice. The Academy members will be required to watch all 15 shortlisted films before casting their votes. The final nominees will be announced on 22 January 2026, with the Oscar ceremony scheduled for 15 March 2026.

Homebound has also won accolades at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it was the second runner-up in the International People’s Choice Awards. The film's executive producer is Oscar winner Martin Scorsese, adding to its prestige. The film's narrative is based on journalist Basharat Peer's article, "Taking Amrit Home," published in The New York Times.