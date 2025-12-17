'Way to Go', Says Karan Johar as Homebound Enters Oscars 2026 Shortlist

advertisement
Neeraj Ghaywan's film Homebound has been shortlisted for the Best International Feature Film Award at the 98th Academy Awards. The announcement was made by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on 16 December 2025, revealing the shortlists in various categories, including international feature film.
The film, which stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, is among 15 films that will advance to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category.
Homebound is inspired by a true incident and follows the story of childhood friends Shoaib and Chandan, who aspire to join the police force. The film explores their deep bond and the challenges they face as they pursue their dreams amidst socio-political realities in India. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year and has received global acclaim, including being selected as India's official entry for the Oscars.
As reported by The Hindu, Homebound is only the fifth Indian film to make it to the Oscars shortlist, a notable achievement considering the competition it faced from 86 films worldwide. The film's journey has been described as overwhelming by its team, with Karan Johar highlighting the pride associated with its selection.
In the international feature category, the competition includes films from various countries, such as Argentina's Belén, Brazil's The Secret Agent, and South Korea's No Other Choice. The Academy members will be required to watch all 15 shortlisted films before casting their votes. The final nominees will be announced on 22 January 2026, with the Oscar ceremony scheduled for 15 March 2026.
Homebound has also won accolades at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it was the second runner-up in the International People’s Choice Awards. The film's executive producer is Oscar winner Martin Scorsese, adding to its prestige. The film's narrative is based on journalist Basharat Peer's article, "Taking Amrit Home," published in The New York Times.
As the voting period approaches, which is set between 12 January 2026 and 16 January 2026, the anticipation surrounding Homebound continues to grow. The film's team remains hopeful about its chances, given the positive reception it has received so far.
