Mumbai Police Nab 5 for COVID Vaccination Fraud at Housing Society

In a significant breakthrough, the Mumbai Police have arrested five persons in connection with the alleged fraudulent COVID vaccination drive conducted at a posh housing society in Kandivali late in May, a top official said on Friday, 18 June.

Additional Police Commissioner (Mumbai North) Dilip Sawant said that no permission of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had been taken for the private vaccination camp conducted at the Hiranandani Heritage Society in Kandivali West on 30 May.