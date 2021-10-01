Hindustan Motors Retrenched Workers on Indefinite Protest; Demand Land or Job

After the job loss, life for all the workers turned upside down.



"We were not able to get proper employment in other companies as age was against us. Many workers joined car service stations and others at a wage of Rs 8,000 per month, after drawing about Rs 50,000 per month. Our families are still in dire straits," S Gandhi, Former Secretary of the worker's union at Hindustan Motor Finance, told IANS.



According to Srinivasan, the PCA Automobiles plant has about 190 acres of land, of which about 150 acres are vacant.



"We want our land back so that we can do farming and manage our families," Srinivasan said.



"Our land is there. The old owner – C.K. Birla group and new owner Stellantis Group – are also there. The car plant is also rolling out Citroen brand cars. Only we are not there. This is not just," Ismail and Srinivasan said.



Despite several rounds of talks between the former workers, PCA Automobiles in the presence of the District Collector and other officials, there has been no progress on the issue, the former workers said.