Pak Chief Justice Takes Note of Mob Attack on Hindu Temple

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed on Thursday, 5 August, took note of the attack on a Hindu temple by a mob in Bhong village of Punjab's Rahim Yar Khan district, a statement said.



The top judge took cognisance of the incident after Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan, who is also the patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Hindu Council, called on Chief Justice Ahmed at the Supreme Court in Islamabad on Thursday to discuss the temple attack.

The Chief Justice "showed grave concern over the tragic incident", according to a press release issued by the Supreme Court, the Dawn reported.