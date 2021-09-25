Kamlesh Tiwari Murder: SC Transfers Trial From Lucknow to Prayagraj

The Supreme Court on Friday, 24 September, ordered the transfer of the trial in the murder case of Hindu Samaj party leader Kamlesh Tiwari from Lucknow to Prayagraj.



A plea was moved by Ashfaq Husen and nine other accused persons in the matter claiming that communally surcharged atmosphere is prevailing in Lucknow, which is prejudicing the case of the petitioners.



The plea, filed through advocate Somesh Chandra Jha, said, "The petitioners would be risking their lives if the trial is conducted in Lucknow district, as they have already received threats to life through local lawyers."