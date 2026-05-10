Himanta Biswa Sarma Elected as NDA Leader, Set to Return as Assam CM

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Himanta Biswa Sarma was unanimously elected as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Assam Assembly on 10 May.
This decision paves the way for his second consecutive term as Chief Minister. The NDA, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and Bodoland People's Front (BPF), secured a two-thirds majority in the recent assembly elections, with the BJP winning 82 seats and its allies 10 each in the 126-member House.
According to Siasat, the election of Himanta Biswa Sarma as NDA leader was proposed by eight BJP legislators, including several ministers from the outgoing government. The proposal received unanimous support from alliance partners AGP and BPF, leading to Sarma’s formal selection as the alliance’s leader in the Assam Assembly.
As reported by The Indian Express, Sarma will meet the Governor of Assam to stake claim to form the new government. This marks the third consecutive NDA government in Assam, with the BJP achieving its highest-ever tally in the state. The party’s previous best was 60 seats in 2021, highlighting a significant increase in support.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, the formal meeting to elect Sarma as leader took place at the BJP state headquarters in Guwahati. Union Minister JP Nadda and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini attended as central observers. Following the BJP MLAs’ meeting, AGP and BPF legislators also endorsed Sarma’s leadership, completing the process for his nomination as Chief Minister.
The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 12 May at the Khanapara Veterinary College in Guwahati, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers, NDA leaders, and other dignitaries expected to attend as coverage revealed.
“It’s a proud moment for BJP and our allies as we have been able to form a government in Assam for the third successive term. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership which led to this day,” Sarma stated after he is elected NDA leader.
Legislators from AGP and BPF, the BJP’s regional allies, unanimously supported Sarma’s nomination following reports. The NDA’s combined strength of 102 MLAs in the 126-member assembly ensures a stable government for the next five years.
Sarma’s political career has seen a steady rise since his departure from the Congress in 2015. He played a pivotal role in the BJP’s first government formation in Assam in 2016 and was instrumental in the party’s subsequent electoral successes as details emerged. His leadership has been credited with consolidating the NDA’s position in the state and expanding its influence in the Northeast.
The new government’s priorities, as outlined by Sarma, include working with renewed vigour for the welfare of all sections of society. The Chief Minister also expressed gratitude to alliance partners for their support during the elections as analysis showed.
“We will now go to meet the Governor to submit the list of our alliance’s 102 MLAs and stake claim to form the government,” Sarma added, confirming the next procedural steps.
The oath-taking ceremony is expected to be attended by several eminent personalities, including industrialists, artists, and intellectuals, reflecting the significance of the event in Assam’s political landscape at the conclusion of the process.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.