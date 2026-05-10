Himanta Biswa Sarma Elected as NDA Leader, Set to Return as Assam CM

Himanta Biswa Sarma was unanimously elected as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Assam Assembly on 10 May.

This decision paves the way for his second consecutive term as Chief Minister. The NDA, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and Bodoland People's Front (BPF), secured a two-thirds majority in the recent assembly elections, with the BJP winning 82 seats and its allies 10 each in the 126-member House.