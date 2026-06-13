Haryana Teacher Reinstated After Being Suspended Over CJP Protest

Dalal maintained that the suspension order lacked a clear reason and indicated her intention to challenge it in court. She explained, “I had gone to Delhi only to raise my voice for our children who are being harassed due to paper leaks. I had just made a request, as I am a mother of a son who is also preparing for competitive exams.” Reporting indicated that the CJP’s protests have drawn support from parents and teachers concerned about examination transparency and student welfare.