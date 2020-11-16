Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya Tests Positive for COVID-19

Satyadev Narayan Arya was tested for the virus on Sunday, 15 November.

Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya was tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to the Fortis Hospital on Monday, 16 November.

Arya, 81, had complained of chest infection. He was tested for the virus on Sunday.

He is in the intensive care unit. "His condition is stable," a hospital official said.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, in a tweet, wished Arya a speedy recovery.

Earlier, Khattar, his deputy Dushyant Chautala, ministerial colleagues, and Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta had contracted the virus and have recovered.