Harish Rana, India’s First Passive Euthanasia Case, Dies After 13 Years in Coma

Harish Rana, aged 31, passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on 24 March 2026. He had been in a coma since 2013 following a severe head injury sustained from a fall. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court of India permitted the withdrawal of his life support, making him the first person in the country to be legally allowed passive euthanasia. His death followed the gradual withdrawal of artificial nutrition and medical support as per the court’s directive.