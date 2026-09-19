Hardoi Woman Alleges Husband 'Bit Off Her Nose, Threw It In Drain' During Fight

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A woman in Hardoi district, Uttar Pradesh, has accused her husband of biting off her nose during a domestic dispute. The incident reportedly occurred after the woman, who had left her husband over two months ago, returned unexpectedly to the marital home. Police responded to the scene and detained the husband for questioning. The woman was initially treated at a local health centre and later referred to a medical college for further care. No formal complaint has been filed by the woman as of 19 September 2026.
According to Deccan Herald, the woman, identified as Sadhana, alleged that her husband, Deepak, attacked her on the head, bit off her nose, and disposed of it in a drain. She further claimed that her mother-in-law and father-in-law restrained her during the assault. The police confirmed that Sadhana was taken to a community health centre before being referred to Hardoi Medical College for advanced treatment.
Police officials stated that Sadhana had left her husband two and a half months prior to the incident to be with another individual. Coverage revealed that she returned to her husband's residence by entering from a neighbour's roof, which led to a confrontation between the couple. During this altercation, the alleged assault took place, resulting in her injuries.
The husband's family has presented a different account of the events. They allege that Sadhana attempted to take her children with her upon her return, which escalated the dispute. Statements from the scene indicate that Deepak's mother accused Sadhana of biting her husband's private parts and injuring herself by banging her head against the ground during the altercation.
Police have confirmed that Sadhana and Deepak have been married for approximately ten years and have three daughters, aged eight, six, and three. Further investigation is ongoing, with authorities examining all aspects of the case and statements from both parties. No formal complaint has been lodged by Sadhana, while Deepak's mother has filed a complaint with the police.
"Sadhana (27) alleged that her husband, Deepak, attacked her on the head, bit off her nose, and threw it into a drain. She also claimed that her mother-in-law and father-in-law held her hands down during the attack."
Police officials have stated that both parties were taken to the police station for questioning following the incident. Ongoing inquiries are focused on verifying the sequence of events and the veracity of the claims made by each side. Authorities have not disclosed the identities of the children or any further personal details to protect their privacy.
At present, the police have not made any arrests beyond the initial detention of Deepak for questioning. As details emerged, officials reiterated that the investigation remains active and that all relevant evidence and testimonies will be thoroughly examined before any further action is taken.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.