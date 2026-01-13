Gujarat High Court Rejects Kejriwal’s Plea In PM Modi Degree Defamation Case

The sessions court had previously observed that the press conferences held by Kejriwal and Singh on 1 and 2 April 2023, respectively, were in response to the same judicial order and were part of a coordinated action. The High Court agreed with this assessment, stating that the alleged defamatory language and video uploads were part of a single transaction. Legal analysis confirmed that Section 223 CrPC allows for joint trials when offences are committed in the course of the same transaction.